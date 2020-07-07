Free fishing weekend coming up in Sask.

Residents and visitors can fish without a license July 11 and 12, but must follow all other regulations

Saskatchewan residents and visitors can go fishing this upcoming weekend without an angling license.

The provincial government holds two free fishing weekends per year—one in the summer and one in the winter. Although you don’t require a license on July 11 and 12, anglers must continue to follow all other regulations, including limits.

The first free fishing weekend was held in 1989. According to a news release, the event began to encourage people to try sport fishing and highlight angling opportunities in Saskatchewan. The first free fishing weekend in the winter was held in 2015.

“Free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to spend time outdoors to discover—or re-discover—the wonderful angling opportunities our province offers,” said Environment Minister Dustin Duncan.

“In Saskatchewan, you can stay close to home while enjoying some of the best freshwater fishing in the world.”

Residents and visitors must also follow the current COVID-19 public health order. Outdoor and indoor gatherings of up to 30 people are allowed, while maintaining appropriate physical distancing.

Visitors are asked to check travel restrictions before leaving.

Anyone planning on taking fish outside of the province must purchase a license. Free fishing weekend does not apply in national parks.

For more information about fishing in Saskatchewan, the 2020 Anglers Guide and updates about angling during the pandemic, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/fishing.