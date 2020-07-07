15th COVID-19 death in Sask. a resident in their 20s

Saskatchewan announced a 15th death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The individual was from the north region, which includes Prince Albert, and was in their 20s.

That’s the youngest person to pass away from COVID-19-related symptoms in the province, and the fourth death from the north region. The 20-39 age group has had the largest proportion of COVID-19 cases in the province, with 283, or 35 per cent, of all cases, however, only one case from this age group has resulted in a death.

The province also announced one additional case bringing the total to 806. The new case was in the Saskatoon region and was tested out of province.

Of the 806 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 54 are considered active, a decrease of five from Monday’s update. The recovered number has gone up an additional five to 737 from Friday.

There are still four people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

Three individuals are receiving inpatient care in the hospital; three in the north and one in Saskatoon, there are now no people in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 806, of those 338 of the cases are from the far north, 190 are from the Saskatoon area, 119 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 66 are from the south and 13 are from the central region.

There are currently 55 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 806cases in the province: 168 cases are related to travel, 482 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 113 have no known exposures and 43 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 116 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 283 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 253 are in the 40-59 age range, 133 are in the 60-79 age range and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of July 6, 69,890 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 404 from Monday.

As of July 5 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 52,252 people tested per million population. The national rate was 79,164 people tested per million population.