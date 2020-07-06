Total of nine new cases of COVID-19 reported since Friday

The province announced Monday that there have been nine new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

Three of the new cases are in the far north, one is in the north, one in in the central region two are in the Saskatoon region and two are in the central region.

Of the 805 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 59 are considered active, a decrease of 12 from Friday’s update. The recovered number has gone up an additional 21 to 732 from Friday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 14 in the province.

There are four people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19, two less than reported Friday.

Three individuals are receiving inpatient care in the hospital; two in Saskatoon and one in the north.

There is now only one person listed in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 805, of those 338 of the cases are from the far north, 189 are from the Saskatoon area, 119 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 66 are from the south and 13 are from the central region.

There are currently 55 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 785 cases in the province: 167 cases are related to travel, 478 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 113 have no known exposures and 45 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 116 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 282 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 253 are in the 40-59 age range, 133 are in the 60-79 age range and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of July 6, 69,890 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 1,099 from Tuesday.

As of July 4 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 51,755 people tested per million population. The national rate was 78,238 people tested per million population.