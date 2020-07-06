New locations announced for provincial senior and women’s golf championships

This year’s provincial golf championships will start slightly later than expected as a result of some schedule changes.

This weekend was to have seen the women’s amateur take place at Willows Golf and Country Club in Saskatoon, but it was announced by Golf Saskatchewan on Friday that the venue would not host the event due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

It was revealed on Monday that the women’s amateur would be held in conjunction with the men’s amateur at the Legends Golf Club in Warman.

The women’s event will run from July 21-23, with the men’s tournament taking place from July 21-24.

Meanwhile, the senior men’s and women’s championships will now take place at the Deer Park Municipal Golf Club in Yorkton from July 28-30.

That tournament was originally slated to be held at the Cooke Municipal Golf Course in Prince Albert, but the situation changed after the event organizers met with city council.

“They gave a lot of thought to it (having the senior provincials in Prince Albert),” Martin Ring said last week. “It’s hard though with the late start to the season and the 12-minute gaps between tee-times taking away from the opportunities for the public to golf. When you have a provincial tournament, that’s three to four days where the public is unable to golf, so they felt it wasn’t the right year to host it.

“Golf Saskatchewan has been very cooperative with us through the whole process and we’re certainly hoping to get a crack to host the senior provincials again in 2021.”

The 2020 provincial golf championships will now start on July 14 as the three-day junior boys’ and junior girls’ tournaments will be held at the Elmwood Golf Club in Swift Current.