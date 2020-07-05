Parkland Ambulance reminding public about water safety after responding to tubing accident

Prince Albert’s Parkland Ambulance is emphasizing the importance of being safe around water. That’s after a 15-year-old girl was injured in a tubing accident over the weekend.

At approximately 12:48 p.m. on Saturday, paramedics responded to the Candle Lake recreation area.

They transported the teenager to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the tube she was riding on collided with another boat. A second female, also on the tube, was not injured.

“Water safety during the summer months is very important. A spotter is always required for any water skier, wake boarder or tuber. With public swimming facilities limited, more people are resorting to the lake or backyard pools. Supervision is always required. Don’t forget everyone on any boat requires a life jacket at all times. Wear one, it is not a seat cushion,” read a news release.

Up until 10 a.m. on Sunday, Parkland responded to 95 incidents this weekend.