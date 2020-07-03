One case of COVID-19 reported in the far north on Friday

The province announced one new case of COVID-19 on Friday in Saskatchewan. The case was reported in the far north.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 14 after an additional death reported yesterday.

Of the 796 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 71 are considered active, a decrease of nine from Thursday’s update.

The recovered number has gone up an additional 10 to 711 from Thursday.

There are four people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19, two less than reported on Thursday.

Four people were reported in the hospital on Friday, one individuals is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Three people are now listed in intensive care; two in the North and one in Saskatoon,.

The total number of cases is 796, of those 335 of the cases are from the far north, 187 are from the Saskatoon area, 118 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 64 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

There are currently 55 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 785 cases in the province: 165 cases are related to travel, 479 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 109 have no known exposures and 43 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 116 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 278 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 249 are in the 40-59 age range, 132 are in the 60-79 age range and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of July 3 , 67,791 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 548 from Thursday.

As of July 1 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 50,432 people tested per million population. The national rate was 75,773 people tested per million population.

The province also announced on Tuesday that they would no longer be providing updates on weekends or Statutory Holidays beginning on Canada Day.