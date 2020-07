The Prince Albert Police Service and the Ministry of Corrections and Policing are investigating the death of a Pine Grove Correctional Centre inmate.

According to a government news release, the woman passed away on Wednesday night at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital. She was pronounced deceased at about 8 p.m.

Her death is not related to COVID-19.

The death has been referred to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. The woman’s next of kin have been notified.