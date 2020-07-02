Fourteenth death from COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan Thursday

A 14th person has passed away from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province announced Thursday. The person lived in the far north and was in their 70s.

The case count rose 10 over the last two days with six new cases reported on July 2 and four new cases reported on July 1.

Seven of the new cases are in the far north, two are in the north and one is in the Saskatoon region.

Of the 795 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 80 are considered active, an decrease of eight from Tuesday’s update. The recovered number has gone up an additional 17 to 701 from Tuesday.

There are six people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19, two more than reported Tuesday.

Three individuals are receiving inpatient care in the hospital; two in Saskatoon and one in the north. Three people are now listed in intensive care; two in the North and one in Saskatoon, that is an increase of two from the last report.

The total number of cases is 795, of those 334 of the cases are from the far north, 187 are from the Saskatoon area, 118 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 64 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

There are currently 55 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 785 cases in the province: 165 cases are related to travel, 478 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 109 have no known exposures and 43 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 116 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 278 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 249 are in the 40-59 age range, 131 are in the 60-79 age range and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of July 2 , 67,243 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 1,303 from Tuesday.

As of June 29 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 49,529 people tested per million population. The national rate was 73,695 people tested per million population.