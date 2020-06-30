Raiders select Belarusian forward at CHL Import Draft

The Belarusian pipeline to the Art Hauser Centre continued on Tuesday.

With the 45th overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, the Prince Albert Raiders selected 17-year-old forward Uladzislau (pronounced Vladislav) Shyla.

Shyla, who stands 5’9” and weighs 154 pounds, had 10 goals and nine assists in 55 games last year for the Team Belarus Under-18 program.

“I think he’s a really good skater with a good 200-foot game,” Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt. “He’s a real smart player who can distribute the puck and score, in addition to taking the puck into tough areas.

“I’m excited about this young player. We’ve got a good environment here with some peers (Aliaksei Protas and Ilya Usau) to look up to and learn from, which I think will help his development.”

The Minsk product shares the same hometown as Usau, who played his minor hockey in the United States before coming to the WHL.

If Shyla comes to Prince Albert, he would join fellow countryman Protas, Igor Revenko, Sergei Sapego and Daniil Stepanov as Belarusian players who have suited up for the Raiders.

With Protas expected to return for his third campaign, the club elected to make just one pick on Tuesday after releasing Stepanov earlier in the month.

“We looked at our defence and we like what we have coming back (Nolan Allan, Remy Aquilon, Kaiden Guhle and Landon Kosior),” Hunt said.

“We also have four young guys (Tre Fouquette, Tayem Gislason, Graydon Gotaas and Adam McNutt) that are going to compete for jobs, so we felt that it made more sense for us to look at a forward and add some depth at that position.”

In addition to Stepanov, overager Brayden Watts is the only other forward who will not return for the 2020-21 campaign at this point.

Eleven of the Raiders’ forwards from last season are eligible to return next year, in addition to signed prospects Niall Crocker and Logan Linklater.

The OHL’s North Bay Battalion selected Russian forward Matvei Petrov with the first overall pick, while Czech netminder Jan Bednar and Slovakian blueliner Oliver Fatul were chosen by the QMJHL’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Swift Current Broncos respectively.

Danil Gushchin, who was selected seventh overall last year by the Regina Pats but stayed in the USHL to play for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, was taken by the OHL’s Niagara IceDogs with the fourth pick.

The Russian forward is projected to be a second round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The most eye-popping pick of the day was by the Saskatoon Blades as they selected Finnish forward Brad Lambert with the 33rd overall selection.

Lambert, who is a dual-citizen and played one season of minor hockey in Saskatoon before spending the last three years in Finland, is ranked alongside Shane Wright and Matthew Savoie as the top prospects for the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 16-year-old had 38 points in 42 games for the HIFK U20 program, in addition to scoring three goals as an underage player for Finland at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and putting up six points in five games at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.