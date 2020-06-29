SHA issues alert after bar employee in Emma Lake tests positive for COVID-19

Anyone who attended the Sunnyside Bar on June 26, 27 or 28 is asked to self-monitor for symptoms

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking anyone who went to the SunnySide Bar in Emma Lake this past weekend to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 after an employee who was working there tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the business between 4 and 9 p.m. on June 26, 27 and 28 is asked to monitor for symptoms, and self-isolate immediately if any symptoms develop.

If symptoms develop, residents should also call 811.

Self-monitoring means closely watching for symptoms in yourself or your dependents, including taking your temperature twice daily.

You do not have restrictions on attending work or school but should avoid crowded public spaces and vulnerable people.

You should also have a plan on how to quickly self-isolate if you develop a fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing.