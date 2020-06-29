Second straight day with single new case of COVID-19 reported in province

For the second day in a row there was a single new case of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan’s far north on Monday and there is one less person in the hospital.

Of the 779 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 87 are considered active, a change of 17 from Sunday’s update. The recovered number has gone up an additional 18 to 679 from Sunday.

There are five people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19. Three in the north, one in Saskatoon and one in the South. One case that was in Saskatoon inpatient care is no longer listed in hospital. There are no longer any patients listed as being in intensive care in Saskatchewan.

There are currently 13 deaths reported.

The total number of cases is 779, of those 324 of the cases are from the far north, 186 are from the Saskatoon area, 114 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 63 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

On June 18 the Public Health Agency of Canada provided surveillance guidance regarding the attribution of COVID‐19 cases amongst the provinces and territories.

As of June 27, 10 cases that were attributed to Saskatchewan will no longer be included in the Saskatchewan total count.

Case counts may change with the provision of additional information during the public health investigation.

There are currently 55 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 779 cases in the province: 165 cases are related to travel, 472 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 103 have no known exposures and 39 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 113 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 268 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 247 are in the 40-59 age range, 130 are in the 60-79 age range and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of June 29, 65,496 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 696 from Friday.

As of June 27 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 48,781 people tested per million population. The national rate was 71,209 people tested per million population.

The province reminds everyone that testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers and immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.