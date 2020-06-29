Police make arrest after three-week investigation into cocaine trafficking in Warman

Police seized roughly 9.5 ounces of cocaine, around $14,000 in cash, and three vehicles following a three-week investigation into cocaine trafficking in Warman.

Police also made one arrest in connection with the investigation. Ashton Kulcsar, 23, faces multiple charges, including trafficking of a controlled substance. He made his first court appearance on Monday.

Kulcsar was taken into custody without incident on June 25 following a traffic stop along the 600 block of Pebble Beach Blvd. in Warman. Police also executed a search warrant on three vehicles, and Kulcsar’s residence on the 500 block of Snead Lane.

In addition to the cash, cocaine and vehicles, police also seized packaging material consistent with cocaine trafficking.

Officers from the Saskatchewan Integrated Crime Reduction Team (ICRT) and Warman RCMP were involved in the investigation.