Parks Canada offers free admission to P.A. National Park on Canada Day

The public is invited to enjoy Prince Albert National Park for free this Canada Day.

According to a news release, Parks Canada is following the advice of public health officials and is implementing cleaning, hygiene and physical distancing measures at all places open to visitors.

In return, it’s asking the public to be cautious about travelling and, when in the parks, their waste. Garbage should be thrown in the appropriate bins or taken home in order to reduce possible transmission.

Prince Albert National Park began gradually offering camping services on June 22.

Currently, Red Deer and Beaver Glen campgrounds are available to visitors with reservations. Unoccupied campsites in these campgrounds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Reservations for Red Deer and Beaver Glen campgrounds resume at 8:00 a.m. on July 8 by visiting the Parks Canada Reservation Service or by calling 1-877-737-3783. Sandy Lake, Namekus Lake and the Narrows campgrounds continue to operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Heritage buildings at national historic sites remain closed to the public and many visitor centres are partially closed until further notice.

The Prince Albert National Park Visitor Centre is open 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on July 1. Parks Canada will not be offering Canada Day interpretation programming, events or group activities.

The public can also celebrate Canada Day from the comfort of their own homes.

“This year’s national Canada Day virtual celebrations and activities – hosted by Canadian Heritage – give Canadians across the country an opportunity to connect and unite, celebrate our sense of belonging, reflect on our country’s cultural diversity and promote inclusion, represent Canadian artistic excellence and help evoke national healing through moving stories and Canadian culture,” read a news release.

Visit the Parks Canada website for details on what locations are open, what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit and what services are available. It also contains advice on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Parks Canada asks visitors to be prepared prior to travelling.