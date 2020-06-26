Police looking to identify man suspected of vandalizing local business

The Prince Albert Police Service is hoping the public can identify a man suspected of vandalism to a local business.

According to a news release, video surveillance captures a lone man damaging cameras at a business on the 200 block of 13th Street East at about 10 p.m. on June 8.

The suspect is described as 5’10” tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and a moustache.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.