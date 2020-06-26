Legion to celebrate Canada Day with fish fry

The Prince Albert Legion might not be able to hold their annual Canada Day celebration in Kinsmen Park this year, but they’re still planning a small event to celebrate with the community.

The Legion began hosting Canada Day celebrations over 50 years ago, starting small with entertainment, races, ballgames, prizes, face painting and free ice cream cones.

It’s continued at Kinsmen Park every year since.

This year, though, restrictions on public gatherings and other guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic led the legion to cancel the celebrations for the first time.

Legion members, though, wanted to do something to recognize veterans while raising a little bit of money for their cause.

They decided to host a drive-thru fish fry.

The fish fry will be held at the Legion parking lot. Orders will be taken from cars and delivered to your window. It’s set to run from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday. Burgers and fries will also be available for sale.

The idea of a drive-thru was brought up because provincial regulations limit the number of people who can be inside any establishment at a given time. A drive-thru lets people socially distance while still gathering in their own household groups.

“We put it together because of Canada Day being cancelled,” said Lorraine Gorbeil, a Legion executive who came up with the idea.

“We’re trying to raise some money for the veterans for Canada Day. The easiest way is a drive-thru because you can only have so many people in the building.”

Al funds raised will go towards legion programs designed to help local veterans. The legion shut its doors because of the pandemic, so fundraising has been limited.

“I think we’re going to have a lot of people,” Gorbeil said.

“I’m very excited. It’s going to be a good day for us. We’re going to try this and hope it works.”

The legion will also be conducting their draw that day at 4 p.m., and they will be giving out stickers they would normally distribute on Canada Day.

For more information, call the Legion at 306-763-7201.

The fish fry will be held at the Legion, located at 133 8 Street East.