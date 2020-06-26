13 new COVID-19 cases June 26

Saskatchewan reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, to bring the province’s total to 772 cases.

Ten of the new cases are in the south and connected to the outbreak in the Maple Creek area. Two of the remaining cases are in the north and one is in the far north.

Six more people have recovered. The number of active cases is 105. There are nine people in the hospital.

Of those, eight are receiving inpatient care (four in the south, three in the north and one in Saskatoon). One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the cases:

163 are travellers

465 are community contacts

103 have no known exposures

41 are under investigation by local public health.

To date, 63,116 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan’s per capita testing rate is 47,186 people tested per million population. The national rate is 68,061 per million population.

Testing is currently available to anyone working outside of the home ore returning to work as part of the Re-open Saskatchewan plan.

It is also available to those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers and immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family doctor for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can take an online assessment at Saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19