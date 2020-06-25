Spray parks, Kinsmen Water Park pool to open this summer

The City of Prince Albert announced Thursday that spray parks, the Kinsmen Water Park pool and Little Red River Park are set to open soon.

Little Red was damaged in flooding this spring. The roadway entrance from Highway 55 was closed, as were other amenities, for repairs.

Those repairs are done and the park will re-open Friday at 7 a.m. The park is open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Details about the reopening of Cosmo Lodge will be available soon.

As for spray parks and pools, outdoor pools and spray parks are allowed to open under provincial guidelines, but indoor pools must still stay closed until a later date.

The city announced Thursday that staff are continuing to prepare the seven pray parks for the season. If all components and systems are ready after testing, they will open on July 2.

The exception is the new Alfred’s Spray Park at Lions Park. Construction of new components is still ongoing.

While there is no admission to attend any spray parks, hours will be from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and there will be a staff supervisor at spray parks to provide guidance and make sure provincial guidelines are followed.

The staff members are being re-deployed from the Playground Program, which is not operating in 2020 due to limited gathering numbers and other restrictions.

The paddling pools at Hazeldell and Crescent Heights will not be opening this summer.

The main pool at Kinsmen Water Park is slated for a July 10 opening.

Due to provincial restrictions, including on gathering size, the pool will only be available through group bookings.

Drop-in public swimming will not be allowed and access for groups must be coordinated through a single individual.

Bookings will be taken starting on July 7 at 9 a.m. by calling 953-4835.

The water slides, hot tub and tot pool will not be available this summer due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Bookings will be limited to up to 12 people for lane swimming and p to 45 people for the pool. Set times will be available with each time slot lasting 90 minutes.

A further update on spray parks as well as other facilities, such as the Alfred Jenkins Field House, Prince Albert Arts Centre, museums and the E.A. Rawlinson Centre will be available next week.

Museums, libraries and galleries are allowed to open provincially Monday.