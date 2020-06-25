Four more people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Sask., total of 9

Saskatchewan saw three new COVID-19 cases and five more recoveries on Thursday. Also included in the province’s daily report, however, was an increase of four hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, a total of nine people with COVID-19 are in hospital—seven are receiving inpatient care, four in the south, two in the north and one in Saskatoon, and two people are in the intensive care unit, one in the north and one in Saskatoon.

Two of the new cases are located in the far north and one is located in the Saskatoon area. The provincial government also noted that one case in the south, which was reported on June 18, has been removed because their residence is outside of the province.

These new figures bring the province’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 759, 648 of which have recovered.

Ninety-eight cases are considered active, a slight drop from 101 on Wednesday. Fifty four of the active cases are in the far north, two are in the north, 10 are in the Saskatoon area and 32 are in the south.

Of the 759 cases in the province:

157 cases are related to travel, 459 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 100 have no known exposures and 44 are under investigation by local public health.

55 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work places in all instances.

316 of the cases are from the far north, 186 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 53 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

107 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 260 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 241 are in the 40-59 age range, 130 are in the 60-79 age range and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.

To date, 62,435 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 23, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 46,773 people tested per million population. The national rate was 67,005 people tested per million population.

