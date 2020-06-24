Province records 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more recovery on Wednesday

The Government of Saskatchewan reported four new cases of COVID-19 and one additional recovery on Wednesday.

One of those new cases is a Saskatchewan resident who was tested outside of the province. Two of the new cases are in the far north, one is in the north and one is in the south.

Wednesday’s figures bring the province’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 757, with 101 considered active—55 of the active cases are in the far north, two are in the north, nine are in Saskatoon and 35 are in the south.

So far, 643 people have recovered from the virus.

Five people with COVID-19 are in hospital. Four are receiving inpatient care, two in the south and two in Saskatoon, and one person in the south is in the intensive care unit.

Of the 757 cases in the province:

157 cases are related to travel, 456 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 100 have no known exposures and 44 are under investigation by local public health.

55 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work places in all instances.

314 of the cases are from the far north, 185 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 54 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

107 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 260 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 239 are in the 40-59 age range, 130 are in the 60-79 age range and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.

To date, 61,856 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.