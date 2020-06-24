Pelican narrows RCMP arrest man for attempted murder

RCMP have charged a 33-year-old man with attempted murder following an assault in progress report on Monday.

Saskatchewan RCMP received the report at 9:15 p.m. and were dispatched to the 3000 block of Custer Road in Pelican Narrows.

Officers found a 27-year-old man who appeared to be suffering from life-threatening injuries inside of a home. He was transported to hospital in Saskatoon.

RCMP have arrested and charged Travis McCallum of Pelican Narrows. He’s scheduled to make his second court appearance in Prince Albert on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers from the Pelican Narrows detachment are taking the lead on the investigation, with help from RCMP Major Crimes Unit South.