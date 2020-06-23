Theatres, libraries, museums and galleries can open next Monday

Dates for reopening of indoor pools and sports, casinos and bingo halls to come at a later date

Part two of Phase 4 of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan is set to begin on Monday, June 29

That means libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres and live theatres will be able to reopen.

The announcement was made by the province in a press release issued on June 23.

Guidelines for those businesses are included in this week’s update to the plan.

Reopening dates for other activities that are part of the fourth phase, including indoor pools and rinks, indoor sports and activities, casinos and bingo halls will be announced over the next two weeks.

As of Friday, parks and campgrounds will be allowed to open to 100 per cent capacity for overnight stays and limited-term campsites. Access will be allowed to washroom and shower facilities, but increased cleaning and disinfection must take place.

The province also announced changes to the outdoor sports and activities guidelines. If physical distancing can be maintained, activities are allowed to resume. Where distancing can’t be maintained, such as in full-contact sports, mini-leagues should be formed to allow teams to return to playing games.

As for staff in restaurants, at gyms and fitness facilities as well as personal care facilities, if they can’t maintain two metres of distance from customers, they now must wear a non-medical mask, such as a cloth mask, or a surgical mask. It is also recommended that older staff and those with a weakened immune system wear procedural/surgical asks.

As well, locker rooms, shower facilities and change rooms are now allowed to open, and change rooms can open to 100 per cent occupancy.

The most up-to-date version of the plan, which outlines provincial guidelines that must be followed, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

Saskatchewan saw 11 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with ten in the far north and one in the Saskatoon region.

As well the public Health Agency of Canada ruled that nine cases attributed to Saskatchewan will no longer be as they were from people who live outside of the province.

That means the provincial total is now 753 cases. Of those, 98 are considered active. A total of 642 have recovered.

Four people are in the hospital. Three are receiving inpatient care, while one is in intensive care in the south.

As of yesterday, indoor gathering sizes increased to 30 so long as physical distancing can be maintained.

Extended household gathering sizes remain at 15. People in extended households do not need to maintain that two-metre separation and can be in closer contact. The people in an extended household group must remain consistent.