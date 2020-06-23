Canada-wide warrant issued for North Battleford murder suspect

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit North has extended the arrest warrant for Michael Jordan White to Canada-wide.

White, who’s from Sweetgrass First Nation, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Todd Stone in North Battleford on May 13.

The 32-year-old is described as 5’7” tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. RCMP say he may be in North Battleford, Lloydminster, Saskatoon or Edmonton areas, although that’s not confirmed.

If you see White, RCMP say to not approach him and call your local police service or RCMP detachment immediately.