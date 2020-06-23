2020 Prairie Gold Lacrosse League season cancelled

As lacrosse slowly starts to return around the province with outdoor practices getting underway this week, Saskatchewan’s box lacrosse circuit will not be returning to action.

The Prairie Gold Lacrosse League announced on Tuesday morning that their board of directors had unanimously voted to cancel the 2020 regular season and playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The major contributing factors towards this decision were waiting on indoor facilities to open up, the training preparation needed for each team, provincial restriction on travel and competition among teams, and lacrosse being a contact sport and there being no indication on what box lacrosse looks like,” the PGLL said in a prepared statement.

The league also acknowledged that each member association can still play amongst themselves and that they would encourage any lacrosse events that take place out of season.

The Prince Albert Junior Predators and the Prince Albert Senior Outlaws are both members of the PGLL.

The Predators won the 2018 junior title and lost last year’s final to the Standing Buffalo Fighting Sioux, while the Outlaws have captured two straight Tier II championships.