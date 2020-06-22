RCMP seize nearly 200 cans and bottles of liquor during bootlegging investigation

RCMP charged one person and seized nearly 200 cans and bottles of liquor during a bootlegging investigation in the community of Pelican Narrows.

Police received a tip from Pelican Narrows Community Safety Officer on June 20 that a vehicle was carrying “a large amount of alcohol” for resale within the community.

The lone driver consented to having her vehicle searched after being stopped by police, stating she had a couple cases of beer. Police found 164 cans of beer, along with 32 60 oz bottles of hard liquor.

The driver faces charges under the Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act, and will appear in court on Oct. 6 in Pelican Narrows.