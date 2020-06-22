Province reports 5 new COVID cases, declares Saskatoon outbreak over

Health officials reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in Saskatchewan to 95.

Four of the new cases are in the far north, while the other case is in Saskatoon. Two cases of individuals who tested positive in Saskatchewan, but reside outside the province, are still under investigation.

There are three COVID-19 patients in hospital, and no patients in intensive care.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) ended its community outbreak declaration on Sunday. They declared the outbreak on May 27 after COVID cases involving multiple different households were linked to a large gathering.

“With the understanding and cooperation of those involved, the SHA and affected members of the public have worked well and been able to control the train of transmission and stop any further transmission associated with this outbreak,” reads an SHA media release sent out on Monday.

“While the province continues to cautiously reopen, the public is reminded that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to continue to take precautions to protect yourself, your families and everyone who lives in the community. COVID-19 is present in Saskatchewan and we all have a responsibility to minimize the spread of the disease.”