Man facing drug-related charges after Saturday vehicle stop

Prince Albert police arrested a 24-year-old man on outstanding warrants, who is now facing additional drug-related charges, after a vehicle stop on Saturday.

Officers stopped the vehicle just before 6 p.m. near 13th Street and First Avenue West.

Upon further investigation, they located more than $400 in cash, cell phones, methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

In its weekend update, the police service also reported vehicle collision where the suspect fled the scene.

Police responded to the area of 20th Street and Sixth Avenue West at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday for a report of an vehicle accident.

Witnesses said several people ran away from the scene.

Officers deployed Police Service Dog Kal and assisted patrol members to quickly locate a suspect.

A 40-year-old man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle collision and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The Prince Albert Police Service responded to 293 calls for service between Friday evening and Monday morning. The majority of the calls involved intoxication and disturbances.