Hobson invited to Hockey Canada virtual camp

While she waits to find out when the Northeastern Huskies can start preparations for their 2020-21 campaign, Brooke Hobson will once again have the chance to work with Hockey Canada over the summer.

The Prince Albert product has earned an invite to the national women’s development team camp for the second straight year, with this summer’s camp being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 50 players are taking part in the camp, which will feature weekly meetings until all of the athletes return to their schools in the fall.

During the meetings, a number of topics will be discussed, such as at-home strength and conditioning plans, mental performance plans and check-ins, nutrition, dry-land skills, skating simulations, team-building activities, short-term international competition preparation and meetings with coaches.

Hobson, who will be the captain for the Huskies next year and has recorded 58 points in 107 games for the Boston-based program, is one of four Saskatchewan-born players who have been invited to the development camp.

Sisters Grace and Sophie Shirley of Saskatoon (Wisconsin Badgers), Ashley Messier of Wilcox (Cornell Big Red) and Willow Slobodzian of Clavet (Cornell Big Red) will also be taking part in the virtual event.

Meanwhile, Regina’s Neena Brick (Regina Rebels) and Gull Lake’s Baylee Kirwan (Swift Current Wildcats) will be taking part in Hockey Canada’s Under-18 summer camp, which will also run through the summer.

The Under-18 program is expected to compete at the 2021 Worlds in Sweden, which is scheduled for Jan. 5-12.