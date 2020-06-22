Alcohol considered a factor in fatal Highway 783 rollover: RCMP

Rosthern RCMP say alcohol is considered to be a factor in a single-vehicle rollover that left one person dead on Saturday, June 20.

The vehicle was travelling south on Highway 783 when the driver lost control and veered into a ditch, rolling several times. Police say all five occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Emergency crews transported four people to hospital, including one in STARS air ambulance. One person was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP responded at roughly 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, along with Rosthern EMS and the Duck Lake Fire Department.

The investigation is still ongoing.