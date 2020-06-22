2020 Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame banquet postponed until next year

The 30th induction class of the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame will have to wait until next year to be formally recognized.

The PASHOF announced on Monday that their 2020 banquet has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that this year’s inductees will be honoured at the 2021 ceremony.

“The Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame Banquet is an opportunity for the inductees to celebrate with family and friends, and be honoured in a special way”, PASHOF president Ellen Grewcock said in a press release. “In order to keep everyone safe during these uncertain times, the decision has been made to move the banquet until next year, when we look forward to honouring the Class of 2020”.

The 2020 banquet was originally scheduled to be held on May 2, but the event was pushed back in March due to gathering restrictions imposed by the Government of Saskatchewan.

The PASHOF Board of Directors elected to postpone this year’s banquet during a meeting last week, with an announcement on a date for the 2021 banquet coming early this fall.

The 2020 induction class includes Dalyce Emmerson (athlete), Dwayne Gareau (athlete), Scott Byrne (athlete), Martin Ring (athlete and builder), Andy and Merle Kozun (meritorious service), Barry Schrader (meritorious service), Wendell Whitter (builder), Bill Watson (builder), the 1973 East End and 1975 Old Dutch Twins (team) and the Prince Albert Lacrosse Association (sports organization of the year).