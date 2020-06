Saskatchewan health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, almost all of which were in the southern part of the province.

The latest government update shows 18 new cases in the south region, which includes the cities of Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Weyburn and Estevan. The other two new cases are in the far north.

There are now 88 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan. A total of 643 people have recovered from the virus.