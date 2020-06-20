Government reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 of which are from patients who reside out of province

Health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, two of which involve patients who were tested in Saskatchewan, but reside outside the province.

Those two cases are under further investigation. The province did not give any other details in their media update sent out at 1:30 p.m.

Seven of the 11 new cases are in the far north, while one is in the north, which includes Prince Albert, Melfort, Meadow Lake and North Battleford. There was also one new case reported in the Saskatoon region, and two more reported in the south.

Three COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. None of them are in the north or far north.

Since the start of the outbreak the province has reported 726 COVID-19 cases, 72 of which are still active. There have been 13 COVID-related deaths reported to date in Saskatchewan.