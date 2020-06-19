Women airlifted to hospital after hit and run in La Loche

RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a 20-year-old woman was injured in a hit and run in La Loche.

RCMP officers and La Loche Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday after reports that an injured woman was lying on the street.

Healthcare workers transferred her to hospital in La Loche with serious injuries before she was airlifted to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Investigators say the injured woman was hit from behind while walking on the side of the street. They believe the driver did not stop after the collision.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call RCMP at 306-822-2010, or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.