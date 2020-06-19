Police arrest 26-year-old man following weapons complaint

A 26-year-old man faces three charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, following an incident shortly after midnight.

Police responded to complaints involving a man with a gun near a local business on the 2900 block of Second Avenue West. Officers located the suspect as he attempted to leave the area in a vehicle. He was arrested without incident at around 12:20 a.m. on Friday, June 19.

Police have also charged him careless use of a firearm and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.