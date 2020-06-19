City Hall to reopen Monday with some restrictions

Prince Albert City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, June 22 with some restrictions still in place.

Residents will be allowed to enter to pay bills or conduct other regular transactions, but will be subject to mandatory temperature checks before entering the building. Anyone with a fever above 38 degrees will not be allowed to enter.

“Whenever possible, please continue to use online payment options,” reads a media release from the City. “Payments for water utility bills and property taxes can be made through most banks. There is also a secure drop box located at the West entrance for those that are unable to make payments through cheque or money order.”

There will be limits on the number of people allowed inside the building to maintain proper social distancing. Some residents may have to wait outside before being allowed to enter. Only the front desk will be open, and all residents will have to enter through the west doors.

With City Hall reopening, bus passes will once again be sold at regular rates.

Outdoor pools, spray parks and sports fields can also reopen on Monday, although there’s no guarantee that will happen in Prince Albert. City administrators are still discussing whether it’s feasible to open those facilities. They will be providing an update in the near future, according to a news released sent out on Friday afternoon.