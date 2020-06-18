15 new cases of COVID-19 as outbreak declared in southwest Sask.

Saskatchewan reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with all but one of the new cases coming from an outbreak in the southwest part of the province near Maple Creek.

The province has declared an outbreak in two Hutterite communities. Two members of a rural household in the area originally tested positive last week. Contact tracing is underway.

The cases are being investigated for connection to interprovincial travel to Alberta. The remaining new case is in the far north region.

The rise in confirmed cases brings Saskatchewan’s total to 708. Of those, 59 are considered active. Three more people have recovered, bringing that total to 636.

Two people remain hospitalized in Saskatoon, with one in intensive care.