St. Mary graduation to be recorded this week

he graduating class at Ecole St. Mary in Prince Albert are doing a different kind of graduation this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At their regular meeting on Monday, June 15 the board of the Prince Albert Catholic School Division received a run-down of the scenario from director of education Lorel Trumier.

“We were able to expand what we plan to do for graduation and we are of course going to remain with the safest possible way to do graduation,” Trumier said.

Students will be invited to come to receive their diploma this week (June 15 to 19) in person by appointment with a pre-arranged time and date to come to the school. The appointment will involve the graduates being presented a diploma by Principal Mark Phaneuf and each of the 198 graduates will be recorded on video.

“They are going to have a cap and gown they are going to be able to go onto the stage and receive their diploma,” Trumier said.

The video will be compiled with all of the graduates and released on graduation day, June 25 by email. The video will then be able to shared with family.

“The staff are very excited about putting a production together,” she said.

According to Trumier, spoke about the logistics to support making this happen.

Small groups practicing physical distancing can come through for the diploma handoff, with no more than the 15 people currently allowed under provincial guidelines.

The valedictorian speech, message from Phaneuf, blessing from Bishop Albert Thevenot and representatives from the city and school board will also be pre-recorded.

“We want to make sure that every grad has a chance to cross the floor. For those who are unable to or feel they do not feel comfortable to do that their photo will be used. We have made sure that every graduate has had their grad photos taken,” she said.

The winners of awards will be notified in advance and the awards will be part of the video presentation.

They will gift the cap and gown to the graduates so they can take pictures at home with family.