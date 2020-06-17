Nine new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Saskatchewan reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Of the nine new cases, seven are in the far north region and two in the Saskatoon area. The new cases bring the provincial total to 693.

Of those 693 cases, 47 are considered active. Two more people have recovered, bringing that total to 633.

Two patients are in the hospital in Saskatoon. One is in intensive care.

Overall:

53 cases are health care workers, though the sources of the infections may not be health care in all instances

284 cases are from the far north, 184 from the Saskatoon region, 112 from the north, 80 from the Regina area, 19 from the south and 12 from the central.

The province reminded residents Wednesday that physical distancing measures still need to be followed. While weddings, funerals and outdoor graduations allow up to 150 people, they must be in multiple groups of 30. Each group of 30 must have individuals separated by two metres unless they are part of the same family. The groups of 30 must be separated from other groups by at least five metres.

No food or drink service is allowed t those large gatherings.

It is better to meet less frequently, outdoors and in as small a group as possible. Stay home if you are sick.