Catholic Division preparing for September

The Prince Albert Catholic School division is preparing for students’ return in September.

The board of education for the Prince Albert Catholic School Division received a number of updates at the regular meeting on Monday, June 15. This included an update on the announcement of school returning in September, and some changes to traditional opening events.

Director of education Lorel Trumier updated the board on the work of the Education Response Planning Team. She explained that the team includes School Board Association president Shawn Davidson as well as Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation representative Randy Schmaltz and deputy education minister Rob Currie.

‘They have made some parameters or guidelines and we are waiting for those and as soon as they are released we will be able to also build around it our own COVID-19 preparedness plan for the fall,” Trumier said.

The board also received an update for traditional opening events for the fall, including the mass and barbecue. Trumier explained to the board that the mass, the first event of the school year, and Bishop Albert Thevenot, is not available on the day on the calendar.

“Obviously COVID has changed a few things as well so we are actually going to record that with Bishop Albert and we are going to show the mass in that fashion so we do not have the mass of people over the limits at Sacred Heart. It would be very important for us to adhere to any public health orders ,” Trumier said.

The guest speaker on the faith portion inservice in September would also be pre-recorded. The board was invited to virtually attend these events as well.

She explained that most Catholic divisions are doing a similar method next school year. The point was that they would rather have something in place than nothing at all, and if something changes and everyone can be together, they can make an adjustment.

“At this point we are just being cautious,” she said.

The barbecue is an important part of the start of the year for staff and the committee is working to come up with an alternative.

“I think there is still a way to do that in a COVID-friendly prepared way,” she said.