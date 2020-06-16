Re-Open Saskatchewan Phase 4 to launch Monday

The fourth phase of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan is set to launch Monday.

Part one of phase four will allow activities such as child and youth day camps, outdoor pools and splash pads and outdoor sports and activities to open up.

While pools will be allowed to open, not all municipalities will open theirs. Residents are advised to check with local authorities regarding availability.

Part two of phase four will include indoor pools, rinks, libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres, casinos and bingo halls.

A date for that second part of the phase will be announced at a later time.

Phase four will also see the limit for indoor gatherings increased to 30 where space allows for two metres of physical distancing between participants. Potlucks are discouraged and there should be no shared platters of food or buffet service.

Gatherings should be smaller than 30 if there isn’t enough space to maintain a physical distance of two metres at all times.

The date of the launch, June 22, was included with the province’s daily COVID-19 case count update. After seeing a whopping 18 new cases Monday, there was only a single new case reported Tuesday. That case is in the Saskatoon region. Two more people have recovered and the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has increased to three.

Two patients are receiving inpatient care, one in the north and one in Saskatoon. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Residents are being asked to remember to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as remembering to follow physical distancing rules, that small, infrequent gatherings are better than large, frequent ones and those outdoor gatherings are better than indoor ones.

Residents are asked to stay home if they’re sick.