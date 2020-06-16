Man charged in string of fires that caused about $23K in damage

Prince Albert police have charged a 23-year-old man with arson in connection with fires on six properties.

The man made his first court appearance on Monday following an investigation by patrol members and the Integrated Crime Reduction Team (ICRT).

The fires—which scorched three vacant homes, two detached garages, two sheds and three vehicles—occurred between May 18 and June 10. The damage is estimated at $23,000.

They fires were located at the 900 block of 18th Street West, the 900 block of 15th Street West, the 1400 block of 16th Street West, the 800 block of 17th Street West and the 800 block of 16th Street West.

The man is also charged with mischief in relation to an incident on May 20 where a vehicle was damaged.