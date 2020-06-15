Two suspects, including a youth, charged in weekend break and enter

Prince Albert police have charged a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man following a break and enter in progress shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Police responded to the 800 block of 13th Street West after a resident reported that two males were trying to get into his home.

Officers deployed Police Service Dog (PSD) Kal, who quickly located both suspects.

The 16-year-old is facing charges of break and enter, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The 20-year-old is charged with break and enter.

In its weekend update, the police service also reported two weapons complaints.

In the first call, police were dispatched to the 200 block of Sixth Street East around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday for a report that a woman was threatening another woman with a gun.

Police, with the help of PSD Kal, tracked down the suspect and took her into custody. The 30-year-old is facing several weapons-related charges.

Then, at about 10 p.m. on Saturday night, officers responded to the 500 block of Eighth Street East for a report of a man with a gun.

The 36-year-old suspect is facing two charges of pointing a firearm and one count of breach of court-ordered conditions.

The Prince Albert Police Service responded to 340 calls for service over the weekend, the majority of which involved intoxication and disturbances.