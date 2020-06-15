Province sees largest jump in new COVID-19 cases since May with 18 cases

Saskatchewan saw the largest jump in COVID-19 cases since late May with 18 new cases reported for Monday, June 15. Thirteen of the new cases are in the far north.

Most of the cases are connected to a wake on June 10 and a funeral on June 11 that were the subject of a precautionary health advisory issued by the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and Saskatchewan Health Authority on June 11.

In the government release Health officials reminded the public of the importance of maintaining physical distancing practices to minimize transmission of COVID-19 and for all those who attended these events to immediately self-isolate and self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of attendance.

“While our numbers had been lower over the last few days, this increase is a reminder that COVID-19 is still in Saskatchewan,” Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “Large public gatherings increase the risk of transmission. Everyone should continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing.”

As well, three of the new cases are in the Saskatoon region. Two cases are individuals who tested positive in Saskatchewan, but who live out of province.

These cases are under further investigation.

Of the 683 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 41 are considered active. A total of 629 individuals have recovered.

There are currently 13 deaths reported.

Of these there are 277 of the cases are from the far north, 181 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 17 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

The last large number of reported cases was 21 cases reported on May 20.

There are two people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19. One is receiving inpatient care in the north and one person remains in Saskatoon in intensive care.

There are currently 52 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 683 cases in the province: 146 cases are related to travel, 409 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 80 have no known exposures and 48 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 104 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 240 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 195 are in the 40-59 age range, 114 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of June 15, 56,223 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 567 from Sunday.

In their release the province reminded citizens that the revised Places of Worship Guidelines apply to all worship services, including celebrations of life, weddings and outdoor ceremonies. No food is to be served in any of the above allowed gatherings and physical distancing measures still apply.

This comes after the first weekend where places of worship were opened.

Virtual services remain the recommended option for the above services.

Restrictions remain in place for gatherings that are not worship services or graduations.

All other public and private gatherings sizes remain at a maximum of 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors, while maintaining a two-metre physical separation both indoors and outdoors.