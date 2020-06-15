Escaped Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate turns himself in to Saskatoon police

A Saskatchewan Penitentiary escapee turned himself in to the Saskatoon Police Service at about 10 a.m. on Monday.

Inmate Carey Henry was unaccounted for during the 4:30 p.m. count on Wednesday in the minimum security unit. Correctional Service Canada (CSC) immediately contacted Prince Albert RCMP, which issued an arrest warrant.

Henry is serving a sentence of four years and six months for failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking, obstructing a peace officer, possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime and two offences under the Traffic Safety Act.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the incident.