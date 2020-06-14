Six injured after wildlife collision near MacDowall

Parkland Ambulance transported six people to hospital following a collision on Friday where a vehicle struck wildlife.

Paramedics responded to the crash on Highway 11 near MacDowall, about 30 km outside of Prince Albert, at 11:20 p.m.

They cared for a 57-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys. All were taken to hospital in stable condition for further care.

That was one of nearly 100 calls Parkland responded to over the weekend up until Sunday morning.

Parkland also reported one skateboard and two bicycle accidents resulting in minor injuries. In all three of these calls, patients were not wearing a helmet.

The news release emphasized the importance of wearing multisport or cycling helmets because they reduce the severity of head injuries.