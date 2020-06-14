New Saskatoon COVID-19 case ups province’s active case count to 24

The provincial government reported one new case and no new recoveries in Saskatchewan on Sunday. The new case is located in Saskatoon.

This bumps the province’s active cases up by one from Saturday to 24. Ten of the active cases are in the far north, one is in the north, nine are in the Saskatoon area, two are in the Regina area and two are in the south.

There has been 665 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 628 of which have recovered and 13 of which have passed away.

There is currently one person with COVID-19 receiving inpatient care in the north and one person in the intensive care unit in Saskatoon.

Of the 665 cases in the province:

146 cases are related to travel, 401 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 80 have no known exposures and 38 are under investigation by local public health.

51 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their workplaces in all instances.

264 of the cases are from the far north, 178 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 19 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

98 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 237 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 200 are in the 40-59 age range, 112 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

So far, 55,656 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. That’s an increase of 534 from Saturday.