Province sees 1 more COVID-19 case on Saturday

The Government of Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 case and one more recovery from the virus on Saturday.

The new case in the far north region brings the provincial total to 664.

Twenty-three of those are considered active—10 are in the far north, one is in the north, eight are in the Saskatoon area, two are in the Regina area and two are in the south.

So far, 628 people in Saskatchewan have recovered from COVID-19.

There are currently two people in hospital with health conditions related to COVID-19. One is receiving inpatient care in the north and the other is in the intensive care unit in Saskatoon.

Of the 664 cases in the province:

146 cases are related to travel, 400 are community contacts (including mass gatherings) 80 have no known exposures and 38 are under investigation by local public health.

51 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their workplaces in all instances.

264 of the cases are from the far north, 177 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 19 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

98 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 236 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 200 are in the 40-59 age range, 112 are in the 60-79 age range and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.

To date, 55,122 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.