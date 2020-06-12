Saskatchewan Rivers school board reviews possible changes to policies

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education continues to try to improve how they work. The board worked through their 2020-2021 Annual Work Plan which worked to streamline and change how they will work with their policy at their regular meeting on Monday, June 8.

“One of the biggest roles of a board is to insure that policies are effective and current and so the board regularly monitors their policy and last night they approved some changes to policy with slight revisions,” director of education Robert Bratvold said.

Bratvold explained that the board also put together a policy committee to look more in depth at current policies that they have discussed..

“Three of them required more depth of conversation and so they have approved that in terms of several board policies and do some work over the summer but mostly in the coming months and will report back to the board in the fall,” he said.

The board reviewed policies and will approve the changes after review at their final meeting of the school year on Monday, June 22.

The plan goes through each month of the upcoming school year and made suggestions for changes to what is dealt with at each meeting.

Some suggested eliminations for the work plan included not reviewing the financial statements each month or the Transportation Quarterly Reports which they receive from the Ministry of Education.

The financial statements and Transportation Report will instead be reviewed semi-annually.

Additions include approving a Saskatchewan Rivers legacy document for the board in their current form to be passed on to the new board after the 2020 election in October. Another suggested change was moving approval of voting delegates to the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) Convention from October to November.

In February, 2021 they have added reviewing new program initiatives such as the Global Sports Academy coming to Carlton Comprehensive Collegiate and the Cree Language Program.