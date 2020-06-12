Mintos sign second goaltender for next season

The Prince Albert Mintos netminding tandem is now set for the 2020-21 Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League campaign.

Having already signed former Beardy’s Blackhawks goaltender Kris Johnson last month, the club announced on Thursday night that they inked a deal with 16-year-old Ty Shumanski of Hafford.

Shumanski, who was a seventh round pick by the Portland Winterhawks in the 2019 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, played for the Yorkton Maulers last season where he posted an 0-15 record with a 5.07 goals against average and a .860 save percentage.

Prince Albert hockey fans got to see him in action at the Art Hauser Centre on Dec. 14, 2019, as he made 32 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss for the Maulers, who finished at the bottom of the 12-team loop with a 3-40-1 mark.

Before he entered the Midget AAA ranks, Shumanski suited up for the Battlefords Barons Bantam AA team in 2018-19 and had a 7-9-2 record with a 2.93 goals against average, a .913 save percentage and two shutouts.

The Mintos have now signed two goaltenders, five blueliners and 11 forwards for the upcoming season.

Bears sign forward

The Prince Albert Northern Bears also added a player to their 2020-21 lineup this past week as they signed 2004-born forward Carnell Olsen.

Olsen, who is from Shellbrook, played for the Prince Albert Lehner Electric Foxes Midget AA program last season and led the team in scoring with 12 points in 24 games.

The Bears, who will be hosting the 2021 Esso Cup next spring, have signed 10 new players for the upcoming Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League campaign.