A 39-year-old man is facing several weapons-related charges after a vehicle stop in Prince Albert on Thursday.

Members of the police service’s Integrated Crime Reduction Team (ICRT) stopped the vehicle at about 8:40 p.m. on the 300 block of River Street East.

Upon further investigation, officers located a loaded, modified shotgun and ammunition.

The man is also facing one count of breach of probation in relation to this incident.