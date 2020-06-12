Canadian Red Cross supporting frontline workers with training initiative

The Canadian Red Cross is trying to share the word about a new initiative designed to help community organizations serve clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to federal funding, the organization is providing its new preventing disease transmission training and personal protective equipment to community organizations across Canada, to support their service delivered to the most vulnerable

The course was developed to support front-line workers responding to COVID-19 in low and medium-risk environments.

“What we’re hoping to accomplish is to … make sure that they’re equipped and trained to be able to continue to deliver those services to the public safely,” said David Smith, senior management of emergency management for the Red Cross in Saskatchewan.

The project was launched about a month ago. While some organizations have taken part, there is room for many more.

“The training will focus on infections and how they’re caused, how to prevent those infections and how to prevent transmitting COVID-19,” Smith explained.

“As well as more practical things like proper handwashing, what types of PPE are out there and how to properly se and dispose of that PPE.”

Smith said the program is important because the not-for-profit sector has been hit hard with COVID-19 n terms of being able to deliver services.

“It’s made everything all the more complex,” he said.

“This is a way for the Red Cross to support hose front-line organizations in providing service to vulnerable people.”

For more information or to apply, visit redcross.ca/communityorganizations